Local artist recreates reflection of Easton's past

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Local artist recreates reflection of Easton's past

EASTON, Pa. - A reflection of Easton's past has been recreated by a local artist.

Anthony Maraccini recreated an image of the city's iconic Drake Building, a seven-story structure with a cast-iron facade that was torn down in 1972 to make room for a parking garage during the city's failed attempt at urban renewal.

The nine-panel mural is a recreation of one painted decades ago by artists Donna Thatcher and Suzanne Newhard on a building on S. Third Street in the city's downtown.

"It was a difficult project. I was working in a very confined space. I just went with probably the most rudimentary way of doing it which is a long stick and an angle," Marraccini said.

Because there are very few pictures of the Drake Building left and the original mural was nearly faded beyond recognition, Anthony Maraccini says he had to do the best he could to recreate the reflection.

"It's sort of, is the crux of the historic preservation movement. It's important to reflect on our past and how we got to where we were as a city and remember some of the mistakes we may have made," he said.

