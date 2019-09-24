Local baseball players travel to Yankee Stadium for once-in-a-lifetime experience

A trip to Yankee Stadium was a home run for a group of young baseball players from The Miracle League of Northampton County.

Thanks to a hook-up from the Yankees front-office, the players and their families traveled to New York on Friday for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The trip was made possible by the Lehigh Valley Yankee Fan Club.

Club president Chuck Frantz contacted the team last spring to ask about bringing the Miracle League players for a special visit.

The Yankees delivered, inviting them to sit in the highly-coveted Judge's Chambers seats, named after right fielder Aaron Judge.

"It was pretty awesome for anyone who wants to sit there,” said Steven Crew.

"I sat back and watched them. And seeing…how excited they got…when he hit a home run, their eyes lit up. They were yelling and screaming, that was just neat to see,” Frantz said.

Frantz, who also sits on The Miracle League board, says the Yankees have always been generous to the team, donating nearly $20,000 over the past few years.