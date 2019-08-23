Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war has sent stocks into a tailspin, and President Trump on a Twitter tirade.

China announced new tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods, and a local economist says we're all going to feel it.

Professor Christopher Cocozza with DeSales University says the typical consumer will pay roughly $1,000 more a year for goods, thanks to new tariffs levied by China on $75 billion of U.S. products.

He says that's because mega retailers like Amazon will bear the brunt of the tariffs and will likely pass some, if not all, the extra cost on to consumers.

But he says the tariffs could also take a toll on the economy and jobs.

"The effect of a tariff on export items is to hurt jobs here in the United States that's exactly it. So China is saying when you impose $300 billion on tariffs on us you're hurting Chinese jobs, so we're selling less goods to the United States," Cocozza said.

Cocozza says the trade war could be the tipping point for a recession. However, he says China, which imports three times more than the U.S., has the most to lose.

Cocozza believes it's likely both sides will end up at the negotiation table.

"I think in the short run there might be some sort of trade deal that addresses some of the issues may be the currency issue maybe some other regulatory issues," Cocozza said.

Shortly after China's tariff announcement, President Trump tweeted that U.S. companies should seek alternatives to doing business in China.

Cocozza says businesses and investors are also fearful of a trade war and a possible recession.