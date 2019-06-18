Local Expert: Fear of mass round-ups following Trump tweet could be premature

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - President Trump said in a tweet millions of illegal immigrants will be deported starting next week.

Now some fear mass round-ups are in the near future, but one local expert says that could be premature.

"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in," Trump said in a tweet.

"To me right now nothing more this is nothing more than a tweet from from the president," said Allentown Immigration attorney Raymond Lahoud​​​​​.

Lahoud says while Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not issued any statement on increased enforcement of immigration law, the tweet could be a precursor for it.

Lahoud says his office has been flooded by immigrants worried that there will be mass round-ups.

"They can't just come pick you up and put you on a plane and send you away," Lahoud said.

Lahoud says there could be more arrests, but processing those cases will take time as immigration courts are backlogged, in some jurisdictions as far out as 2025.

Make the Road Pennsylvania says that's one reason why education is important. The organization has started an information campaign on social media and in offices locally.

"We have been doing know your rights training and workshops here at the centers," organization member Carlos Perodin said.

While visiting the US Central Command in Florida, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about Trump's tweet, telling reporters he applauded the president's stance on immigration enforcement.

The president's tweet on immigration has caused concern for some people.​​​​ There are also a lot of people on social media applauding the president for being tough on immigration and enforcing the law.