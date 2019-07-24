Lehigh Valley

Local group discusses downtown Allentown gentrification concerns

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Not everyone is pleased there has been more than $1 billion of investment through the Neighborhood Improvement Zone into downtown Allentown.

Case in point is an organization called the Allentown Coalition for Economic Dignity, who sees unadulterated greed and systemic racism behind what they allege is the NIZ's gentrification of downtown minority and poor residents. On Tuesday night the ACED held an event to advocate for increased government intervention to level the playing field during a meeting held at Grace Episcopal Church in Allentown.

"Buildings don't create a community fabric," Karen Beck Pooley said.

Pooley served as one of three expert panelists during the event Tuesday night. Pooley, who serves on the Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors and is former planner and current university professor, was joined by Allentown School District Director Ce-Ce Gerlach and Phyllis Alexander, a former director of the Allentown Human Relations Commission.

A Slow Boil

The panel discussed their definition of gentrification under the questioning of moderator Ashleigh Strange, an Allentown resident who described herself as being "deeply committed" to creating economic and racial justice. She said gentrification was akin to placing a frog in a pot of water. If the water is boiling, she said, the frog would jump out before it was killed. But if the water was lukewarm and gradually warmed to a boil, the frog would not recognize what is happening and would stay in the pot until it died.

Alexander said history shows "this country is practiced" at "taking land and space from indigenous people." She added people make decisions to displace other people usually based on their characteristics, such as race and gender.

Gerlach said her neighborhood, at Ninth and Walnut streets, is changing so quickly that in "five to 10 years" it will be almost unrecognizable.

Beck Pooley said "healthy changes" to neighborhoods benefit those existing residents, often gradually over many years.

"Good changes encourage people who live in the neighborhood to continue to invest their time and money in that space," Beck Pooley said.

Alexander described a healthy neighborhood as one that evolves into one that is multicultural, multiracial and often includes people speaking several other languages besides English. In addition, a good neighborhood features people who "look out for their neighbors" and "gradually absorbs the change."

Strange told the audience of about 40 people that it was important that they reach out to a neighbor as long as "they're not flying a Confederate flag."

The problem with real estate developers is their main focus is on economics, not on communities.

"I get that this is capitalism," Alexander said. But she added the city had a responsibility to hold developers accountable "for all of us" as Allentown citizens.

'Inclusionary Zoning'

One tactic for that accountability, according to Gerlach, would be inclusionary zoning. The laws, she said, would mandate a given portion of new construction would be created for individuals of low to moderate incomes. In addition, Gerlach, a Democratic candidate for Allentown City Council, said that although the government could not dictate to an Allentown business as to who they could and could not hire in their business, they could incentivize business to make their hiring more likely.

Strange directly asked one audience member, Timothy Ramos, a candidate for mayor, if he would support inclusionary zoning in Allentown.

"No, I would not," Ramos said.

Ramos added that inclusionary zoning did not help gentrification when enacted in New York City and specifically in the Borough of Brooklyn. In fact, in some cases, he said it actually made the situation worse.

Ramos said the Allentown School District and Allentown City Council's penchant "for tax increases" was actually its own form of gentrification.

"We need a change in approach," the Republican candidate for mayor said.

Strange thanked him for his comments, but did not agree with his assessment. As an example, she said dogmatic "systems of oppression" such as "police brutality against people of color" must be combated with additional government intervention and more laws, even though she did not expect racism to ever be eradicated because of them.

Prior to the panel discussion, ACED showed a movie about gentrification. The documentary, called "Good White People," which followed the victimization of a minority business owner and family man who was driven out of his home and business due to gentrification.

ACED's event was organized with help from two other groups – Pennsylvanians Organized to Witness, Empower and Rebuild (POWER) Lehigh Valley and Make the Road PA. Both non-profit groups advance socially and economically progressive ideologies.

