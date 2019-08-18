Local high school student looks to beautify I-78 exit

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Everyday, thousands of vehicles get on and off of I-78 at the Hellertown exit.

A local high school student is looking to add more than a hundred trees and shrubs into the mix.

Noah Kates was at the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Day to fundraise for his "I-78 Tree Project."

He says planting a large number of trees and shrubs there will give travelers a warm welcome into Hellertown.

"My vision was kind of to beautify the area right off I-78 because that's really people's first perception of Hellertown, although it is in the Bethlehem area. I've gotten approval from Bethlehem and support from Hellertown and PennDOT," said Kates.

Those who contribute will have the opportunity to have their names or the names of loved ones placed on a plaque at the site.