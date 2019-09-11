Local ingredients added to gastro-pub type food at The Sticky Pig
The Sticky Pig is the food truck that's stuck for owners Stacey and Charlie Wehr.
Both had been in the food business for years before deciding to take their culinary skills on the road. The name pays homage to their menu. They take gastro-pub type food and make it even better, by adding local ingredients and Charlie's chef skills. From their famous Cubano sandwich to mile-high nachos, to pickled veggies or deviled eggs, these foods put the extra in extraordinary.
But don't worry if you're not a foodie, the comfort of home-cookin' are there - just kicked up a notch! To view their menu and find out where they'll be next, check them out on Facebook or visit their website.
