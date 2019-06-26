Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local interior designer is using her global heritage to create unique pieces you can only find right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Shweta Jajodia has been living and working in the U.S. since 2002.

She was looking for unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques, so she decided to start making her own.

"I feel that as a designer I have a responsibility to use that in my designs and promote that and have people see it," she said.

She travels to India at least twice a year to curate pieces, which she has local artisans turn into furnishings to ship back here.

"I call it functional art, so if it's a coffee table for example it becomes an eclectic piece," she said.

"I've done architectural columns and arches and doors," she said.

You can find some of them on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown.