Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local interior designer is using her global heritage to create unique pieces you can only find right here in the Lehigh Valley.
Shweta Jajodia has been living and working in the U.S. since 2002.
She was looking for unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques, so she decided to start making her own.
"I feel that as a designer I have a responsibility to use that in my designs and promote that and have people see it," she said.
She travels to India at least twice a year to curate pieces, which she has local artisans turn into furnishings to ship back here.
"I call it functional art, so if it's a coffee table for example it becomes an eclectic piece," she said.
"I've done architectural columns and arches and doors," she said.
You can find some of them on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuriesRead More »
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- 3 displaced after Allentown fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Updated Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- Updated Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
- Playing with your kids: Do dads know best?
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract
- New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services
- Reading teachers rally together for new contract
- Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide