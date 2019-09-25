Local lawmakers react to Trump impeachment inquiry
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, saying they need to "strike while the iron is hot."
An aide released some details of a private meeting between Pelosi and the Democrats Tuesday.
They say the president told Pelosi he didn't have anything to do with blocking Congress from seeing a whistleblower's complaint, and that she told him to undo it and release the document.
The president tweeted Tuesday night that the transcript of the telephone call he had with the Ukraine president will be released.
Trump says he did nothing wrong when he asked the Ukranian president to investigate Joe Biden, but Pelosi called that a national security issue, prompting the inquiry.
Members of Congress who represent our region reacted to the inquiry.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said he supports the inquiry.
"Congress must confront the facts before us. A failure to do so would be an abrogation of our most basic responsibilities. In order to hold President Trump accountable, I agree with Speaker Pelosi's call to open a formal impeachment inquiry and begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump," he said.
He said if the House impeaches the president, a Senate trial would determine whether the president should be convicted and removed from office. If the Senate were to hold a trial, Casey said he would keep an open mind.
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat who represents all of Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County, says she supports Pelosi's decision.
"We have a situation with a sitting president of potential, and I will say potential/alleged, accusation of interfering with our election and asking a foreign leader to do so," she said. "We need to get sworn testimony on it."
A spokesperson for Republican U.S. Rep Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks and part of Montgomery County, released this statement:
"The congressman disfavors the mechanism of impeachment except in the most extreme of circumstances. It is an incredibly divisive process. Unless new evidence surfaces that meets this very high threshold, the congressman is opposed to impeachment."
