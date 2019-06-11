Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Funding was the name of the game at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Forum.
The forum was held earlier today at the Mack Trucks facility on Lehigh Parkway.
Currently, there are too many projects for local leaders to handle with their current budgets. They say they need more funding at the federal and state level to get those projects completed.
The current federal transportation bill that provides 70%-80% of funding will sunset next fall.
