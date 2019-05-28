Local LGBT community center joins national lawsuit against the Trump administration
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center joined a national lawsuit filed against the Trump administration.
This is the second lawsuit in a week filed regarding the refusal of care rule due to go into effect this summer.
These suits are challenging the rule, saying it's unconstitutional and puts the faith of some before the health of others.
But Christian advocacy groups say the rule protects conscientious objectors in the health care field.
Last week Pennsylvania joined roughly two dozen other states and municipalities in taking legal action against the rule.
"What this role does is instead is it establishes that some peoples' religion is more important than the health care access needs of all of their patients," Bradbury-Sullivan Executive Director Adrian Shanker said.
Shanker says the negative impact of the rule will extend beyond the LGBT community, as he believes it allows health care workers to use their faith as reason to refuse to provide general health care services to anyone.
But Daniel Schmid, Senior Litigation Counsel for the Liberty Counsel, an organization that advances Christian issues, says in his understanding of the rule that's not the case.
"The doctor can object to the service provided based on religious beliefs not the person," Schmid said.
Schmid says the rule protects health care workers from being discriminated against if they refuse to participate in a procedure like abortion based on their faith.
Schmid says he is confident the rule will withstand the lawsuits.
We reached out to White House Press Secretary Sara Sanders for comment on lawsuit.
Sanders did not reply to our request.
If the HHS rule stands, it will take effect in July.
