Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids look forward to summer fun all year long, but for some of them summer also means going hungry.
It was high noon at Little Lehigh in Allentown, where a parking lot transformed into a makeshift lunch spot.
Steven Griffin with the Taste of Soul on Hamilton Street says proceeds from the restaurant, along with donations, help fund The Caring Place, a youth development center.
This is the second year the partnership is feeding kids at Little Lehigh and at Cumberland Gardens.
Sloppy Joe's, salad, watermelon and corn were on Monday's menu.
The food truck crew dishes out meals several times a week to lines of smiling, hungry kids.
"It makes me feel good to know that people are getting fed. The children get nutritional meals and are not just eating snacks and junk food and that they're going to go home on a full stomach," Griffin said.
Caring Place Summer Program Coordinator Rose Bates says between the two locations.the summer lunch program is feeding roughly 65 kids.
And while she's handing out the plates, she says every time she feels like she is the one who is filling up.
"To see the smile on their face and especially when they asked for seconds. Ha ha," Bates said.
For more information on dining or donating, you can check out The Caring Place's website.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
After more than a year of talking about it, payroll company ADP is finally in Tower 5.Read More »
- Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
- Police nab trio in alleged cell phone theft ring
- Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center
- Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
- Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019
- Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Updated Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Updated First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
- Updated NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage
- Updated Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car