Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids look forward to summer fun all year long, but for some of them summer also means going hungry.

It was high noon at Little Lehigh in Allentown, where a parking lot transformed into a makeshift lunch spot.

Steven Griffin with the Taste of Soul on Hamilton Street says proceeds from the restaurant, along with donations, help fund The Caring Place, a youth development center.

This is the second year the partnership is feeding kids at Little Lehigh and at Cumberland Gardens.

Sloppy Joe's, salad, watermelon and corn were on Monday's menu.

The food truck crew dishes out meals several times a week to lines of smiling, hungry kids.

"It makes me feel good to know that people are getting fed. The children get nutritional meals and are not just eating snacks and junk food and that they're going to go home on a full stomach," Griffin said.

Caring Place Summer Program Coordinator Rose Bates says between the two locations.the summer lunch program is feeding roughly 65 kids.

And while she's handing out the plates, she says every time she feels like she is the one who is filling up.

"To see the smile on their face and especially when they asked for seconds. Ha ha," Bates said.

For more information on dining or donating, you can check out The Caring Place's website.