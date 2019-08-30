Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian. The storm is getting stronger the closer it moves toward the southeast coast.
While its still a few days away from possible landfall, agencies from all over are already sending crews down south to prepare for possible widespread damage.
The governors of Florida and Georgia have declared states of emergency.
The American Red Cross in Eastern Pennsylvania has already started sending teams to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
"What we're gonna do basically is when we get there is set up our shelters, get our cots and our beds ready, prepare our feeding plan, and then just get ready to ride out the storm so that once the storm is over we can evaluate where we're at and see what the best way is to help," said Al Suero, regional communications manager for the Red Cross.
The organization says its staff and volunteers are trained for situations like this.
"Sometimes the best way that we help is just by bringing people hope and having that smile, having that hug for people, because we often encounter people on the worst day of their lives," Suero said.
Local utility companies are also heading south. About three dozen PECO employees and 20 vehicles, including pick-up trucks, bucket trucks and a mobile command center out of Eddystone, headed to Florida Thursday night.
Dozens of PPL crew members left in a caravan Friday morning from the company's Lehigh Service Center in Allentown.
Operations like this are part of a mutual assistance program that connects utility companies throughout the country.
Those crews are expected to arrive Saturday night, and they'll immediately get to work.
"They'll meet with the Florida utilities, they'll be on board, and they'll be shown the differences between our grid and their grid that we don't have up here so that everything is explained," said Joe Nixon, PPL spokesperson.
