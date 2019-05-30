Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - A local whiz kid in the world of spelling is still in the running for the Scripps National Spelling Bee crown.

Christopher Serrao of Hunterdon County, New Jersey has advanced to the finals. He's one of 16 spellers left standing out of a pool of 565.

Serrao is a student at Readington Middle School.

He was also crowned champion of the 2017 and 2018 Regional Bees.

Fingers crossed that he can go all the way Thursday night! The finals get underway at 8 p.m. on ESPN.