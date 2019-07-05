Lehigh Valley

Local whiz kid wins on Jeopardy!

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A local whiz kid is returning to round two as a contestant on Jeopardy! Friday night.

Macungie's own Ryan Bilger took home more than $34,000 when he was crowned champion Thursday night, so he gets another chance to win big.

Bilger's Facebook page shows he's a student at Gettysburg College and also works as a seasonal park ranger in Virginia.

