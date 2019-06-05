Lehigh Valley

Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same hotel

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same hotel

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A freak incident turns into a strange coincidence.

69 News has now learned that a woman from our area collapsed and died at a resort just days before a Maryland Couple was found dead at the same resort.

Family members say the Whitehall woman was on vacation with her husband when she suddenly collapsed.  

A family member of 41-year-old Miranda Schaupp-Werner tells 69 News Tuesday night they are demanding answers.

Jay McDonald is married to the victim's brother-in-law. He says once he saw what happened to the couple from Maryland he knew he had to say something.

"What we thought was a freak event now we don't know," he said.

Jay McDonald says his brother-in-law Dan Werner and his wife Miranda Schaupp-Werner flew to the Dominican Republic on May 25 to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary.

The couple checked in at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel in La Romana, went straight to their room and began to relax.

Miranda even had a drink from the minibar.

"At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed," McDonald said.

Dan and EMT's did all they could to help her but to no avail.

"He was understandably in shock but the whole thing was just so stunning," McDonald said.

Schaup-Werner-an Allentown psycho-therapist -died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the hotel.

"That's not something that we were aware of prior and we really want an independent medical review here in the states," McDonald said.

He did say she had a heart issue 15 years ago, but doctors then gave her a clean bill of health.

63-year-old Edward Nathaniel Holmes and 49-year-old Cynthia Ann Day of Maryland checked into the hotel the same day as the Whitehall couple.

Five days later, after missing their scheduled check out time, hotel staff entered their room and found them dead. 

Dominican Republic National Police say Holmes and Day died of the same cause as Schaup-Werner.

Following the couple's death, the hotel posted a statement saying "there were no signs of violence.." and adding, "We are in complete collaboration with them (authorities), but as the investigation is ongoing, we have no further information to share."

As for Schaup-Werner, McDonald says the family is having a hard time grappling with the sudden unexpected nature of this.

"She was a very sweet person and at 41, had a lot of life ahead of her and we miss her," McDonald said.

Police in the DR are investigating the couple's death as suspicious but not Schaupp-Werner's because they say her death does not appear to be suspicious.

The FBI and State Department are following up on her death.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:16 PM

  • SSW 6 mph
  • 18°
  • 47%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Women sentenced in deli knife, roll attack on store clerk
iStock/junial

Women sentenced in deli knife, roll attack on store clerk

Whitehall passes on deal for Cementon Bridge responsibilities
69 News

Whitehall passes on deal for Cementon Bridge responsibilities

Palmer Township Supervisors approve $80,000 community center renovation
69 News

Palmer Township Supervisors approve $80,000 community center renovation

Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer

Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer

Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'
69 News

Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'

Bison calf born at Trexler Nature Preserve

Bison calf born at Trexler Nature Preserve

History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat

History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat

Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays

Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays

Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria

Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria

Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death

Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death

'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband
MGN

'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband

Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center
Sands Event Center

Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center

Driver in crash which killed passenger sentenced to up to 17 years in prison
iStock/junial

Driver in crash which killed passenger sentenced to up to 17 years in prison

Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
69 News

Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks

Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest
iStock/amphotora

Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
Kate Riess | Facebook

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool

Middle school students build, race go-karts

Middle school students build, race go-karts

Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday

Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday

Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
69 News

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue

Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
MGN

Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub

'Take a Hike'

'Take a Hike'

Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
69 News

Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause

Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament

Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament

St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case
iStock/junial

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown
69 News

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
69 News

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

Hail hammers car dealerships, causing up to $1 million in damage

Hail hammers car dealerships, causing up to $1 million in damage

Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint

Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint

Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
69 News

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown