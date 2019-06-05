Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same hotel

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A freak incident turns into a strange coincidence.

69 News has now learned that a woman from our area collapsed and died at a resort just days before a Maryland Couple was found dead at the same resort.

Family members say the Whitehall woman was on vacation with her husband when she suddenly collapsed.

A family member of 41-year-old Miranda Schaupp-Werner tells 69 News Tuesday night they are demanding answers.

Jay McDonald is married to the victim's brother-in-law. He says once he saw what happened to the couple from Maryland he knew he had to say something.

"What we thought was a freak event now we don't know," he said.

Jay McDonald says his brother-in-law Dan Werner and his wife Miranda Schaupp-Werner flew to the Dominican Republic on May 25 to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary.

The couple checked in at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel in La Romana, went straight to their room and began to relax.

Miranda even had a drink from the minibar.

"At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed," McDonald said.

Dan and EMT's did all they could to help her but to no avail.

"He was understandably in shock but the whole thing was just so stunning," McDonald said.

Schaup-Werner-an Allentown psycho-therapist -died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the hotel.

"That's not something that we were aware of prior and we really want an independent medical review here in the states," McDonald said.

He did say she had a heart issue 15 years ago, but doctors then gave her a clean bill of health.

63-year-old Edward Nathaniel Holmes and 49-year-old Cynthia Ann Day of Maryland checked into the hotel the same day as the Whitehall couple.

Five days later, after missing their scheduled check out time, hotel staff entered their room and found them dead.

Dominican Republic National Police say Holmes and Day died of the same cause as Schaup-Werner.

Following the couple's death, the hotel posted a statement saying "there were no signs of violence.." and adding, "We are in complete collaboration with them (authorities), but as the investigation is ongoing, we have no further information to share."

As for Schaup-Werner, McDonald says the family is having a hard time grappling with the sudden unexpected nature of this.

"She was a very sweet person and at 41, had a lot of life ahead of her and we miss her," McDonald said.

Police in the DR are investigating the couple's death as suspicious but not Schaupp-Werner's because they say her death does not appear to be suspicious.

The FBI and State Department are following up on her death.