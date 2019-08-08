Looking into the future of ArtsQuest
Vicki Doule will chair ArtsQuest board in January
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After five years as a member of the ArtsQuest board of trustees, Vicki Doule is set to chair the board in January.
WFMZ's Alex Hogan sat down with Doule inside SteelStacks to talk about the economic impact of ArtsQuest's flagship festival, Musikfest, the organization's growth beyond Musikfest and upcoming plans for an 80,000-square-foot community cultural center.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand
A report from Forbes estimates the industry will be worth $16 billion in the next six years.Read More »
- Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal
- Former PPL Plaza gets new name, architects in charge of redesign announced
- Looking into the future of ArtsQuest
- Allentown announces pool closing dates
- Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism
- Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Authorities identify 3 killed after small plane crashed in Montgomery County
- Updated Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal
- Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019
- Updated Men who found body of unknown man in 70s hope for closure
- Updated Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township
- Updated Health Beat: CardioMEMS Keep Patients Healthy And At Home!
- Updated CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand
- Updated Police say Slate Belt man shot during home invasion
- Health Beat: Keep your guns and your kids safe