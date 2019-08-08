Looking into the future of ArtsQuest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After five years as a member of the ArtsQuest board of trustees, Vicki Doule is set to chair the board in January.

WFMZ's Alex Hogan sat down with Doule inside SteelStacks to talk about the economic impact of ArtsQuest's flagship festival, Musikfest, the organization's growth beyond Musikfest and upcoming plans for an 80,000-square-foot community cultural center.