Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest hits the home stretch. We're headed into the final weekend of the festival, and that's no joke.

A few years ago, Bethlehem's Ice House became home to Lehigh Valley with Love Comedy Platz during Musikfest.

First up Friday night was Janear Hankerson from Easton. She started the whole comedy thing about two years ago.

"It seemed every time I told a story for a friend they always seemed to laugh," Hankerson said. "I just like entertaining people."

Eight comedians hit the stage Friday night.