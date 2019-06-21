Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan

69 News

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted approval for final land development plans by Depot Properties to develop a truck staging area for Mack Trucks during a meeting Thursday night. The vote was 4-0.

The staging area will be located on a 36.6 acre site located at the southwestern intersection of Orchard and Alburtis roads across from the Hills at Lockridge development. It will include a nearby fueling area, according to plans presented Thursday night.

In addition to the truck staging facility, the plan includes a 28,500-square-foot shop building, a related access driveway, associated parking areas and utilities, and stormwater management facilities. It includes 623 truck parking spaces, 31 stacked truck parking stations and 99 employee parking spaces.

The township and planning officials maintain the project will have a positive impact on the community. They say the project should marginalize traffic in the area by eliminating truck trips from the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility to the current logistics and staging facility located in the borough of Macungie. With the proposal's approval Thursday night, that truck traffic will instead be directed to the new facility, which is directly adjacent to the manufacturing facility.

"Mack has been with us through good and bad," Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler said. "… I'm glad to see this."

In other business, commissioners re-awarded the township's contracts for collection, disposal and recycling services to Waste Management in a 4-0 vote. The contract will span a five-year period, commencing Sept.1 and running through Aug. 31, 2024.

Finally, commissioners agreed to hear a relief request from Jaindl Land Company, which is asking the township to waive traffic impact fees for the Jaindl Commercial Park North project. During Thursday night's meeting, commissioners requested that Jaindl present a zoning or sketch plan during the hearing.

"I don't know enough about the project to say 'yes' or 'no,'" Commissioner Brian Higgins said.

Commissioners are scheduled to hear the request at their next board meeting, scheduled for July 18. The board's next regularly scheduled meeting, which would be the first Thursday of July, has been canceled due to Independence Day.

Vice President Richard Ward was absent from Thursday night's meeting.