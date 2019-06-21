Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted approval for final land development plans by Depot Properties to develop a truck staging area for Mack Trucks during a meeting Thursday night. The vote was 4-0.
The staging area will be located on a 36.6 acre site located at the southwestern intersection of Orchard and Alburtis roads across from the Hills at Lockridge development. It will include a nearby fueling area, according to plans presented Thursday night.
In addition to the truck staging facility, the plan includes a 28,500-square-foot shop building, a related access driveway, associated parking areas and utilities, and stormwater management facilities. It includes 623 truck parking spaces, 31 stacked truck parking stations and 99 employee parking spaces.
The township and planning officials maintain the project will have a positive impact on the community. They say the project should marginalize traffic in the area by eliminating truck trips from the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility to the current logistics and staging facility located in the borough of Macungie. With the proposal's approval Thursday night, that truck traffic will instead be directed to the new facility, which is directly adjacent to the manufacturing facility.
"Mack has been with us through good and bad," Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler said. "… I'm glad to see this."
In other business, commissioners re-awarded the township's contracts for collection, disposal and recycling services to Waste Management in a 4-0 vote. The contract will span a five-year period, commencing Sept.1 and running through Aug. 31, 2024.
Finally, commissioners agreed to hear a relief request from Jaindl Land Company, which is asking the township to waive traffic impact fees for the Jaindl Commercial Park North project. During Thursday night's meeting, commissioners requested that Jaindl present a zoning or sketch plan during the hearing.
"I don't know enough about the project to say 'yes' or 'no,'" Commissioner Brian Higgins said.
Commissioners are scheduled to hear the request at their next board meeting, scheduled for July 18. The board's next regularly scheduled meeting, which would be the first Thursday of July, has been canceled due to Independence Day.
Vice President Richard Ward was absent from Thursday night's meeting.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted approval for final land development plans by Depot Properties to develop a truck staging area for Mack Trucks during a meeting Thursday night. The vote was 4-0.Read More »
- Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10
- Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction
- Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field
- 1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township
- Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township
- Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say
- 1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township
- Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls
- Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- 30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home
- Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field
- Storms cause problems across Berks County
- Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading
- Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
- Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction