Lehigh Valley

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:29 PM EDT

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted approval for final land development plans by Depot Properties to develop a truck staging area for Mack Trucks during a meeting Thursday night. The vote was 4-0.

The staging area will be located on a 36.6 acre site located at the southwestern intersection of Orchard and Alburtis roads across from the Hills at Lockridge development. It will include a nearby fueling area, according to plans presented Thursday night.

In addition to the truck staging facility, the plan includes a 28,500-square-foot shop building, a related access driveway, associated parking areas and utilities, and stormwater management facilities. It includes 623 truck parking spaces, 31 stacked truck parking stations and 99 employee parking spaces.

The township and planning officials maintain the project will have a positive impact on the community. They say the project should marginalize traffic in the area by eliminating truck trips from the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility to the current logistics and staging facility located in the borough of Macungie. With the proposal's approval Thursday night, that truck traffic will instead be directed to the new facility, which is directly adjacent to the manufacturing facility.

"Mack has been with us through good and bad," Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler said. "… I'm glad to see this."

In other business, commissioners re-awarded the township's contracts for collection, disposal and recycling services to Waste Management in a 4-0 vote. The contract will span a five-year period, commencing Sept.1 and running through Aug. 31, 2024.

Finally, commissioners agreed to hear a relief request from Jaindl Land Company, which is asking the township to waive traffic impact fees for the Jaindl Commercial Park North project. During Thursday night's meeting, commissioners requested that Jaindl present a zoning or sketch plan during the hearing.

"I don't know enough about the project to say 'yes' or 'no,'" Commissioner Brian Higgins said.

Commissioners are scheduled to hear the request at their next board meeting, scheduled for July 18. The board's next regularly scheduled meeting, which would be the first Thursday of July, has been canceled due to Independence Day.

Vice President Richard Ward was absent from Thursday night's meeting.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:43 AM

  • SW 7 mph
  • 21°
  • 87%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'
69 News

Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say
69 News

10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads

Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown
69 News

Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown

Referendum questions will appear on Allentown's November ballot

Referendum questions will appear on Allentown's November ballot

South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project
69 News

South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project

Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department

Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department

Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times

Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times

Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket

Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket

Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

KidsPeace to upgrade nursing stations thanks to $100K state grant
69 News

KidsPeace to upgrade nursing stations thanks to $100K state grant

Schnecksville Community Fair underway despite rainy start

Schnecksville Community Fair underway despite rainy start

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

Sagra Bistro in Hellertown offers family-friendly atmosphere

Sagra Bistro in Hellertown offers family-friendly atmosphere

Illick's Mill Road closed in Bethlehem
Chris Post | 69 News

Illick's Mill Road closed in Bethlehem

Town hall held to discuss proposed 'inclusionary zoning' in Allentown

Town hall held to discuss proposed 'inclusionary zoning' in Allentown

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Around the Table Catering offers first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

Around the Table Catering offers first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home
69 News

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home

History of Refuse exhibit opens at Mack Trucks Historical Museum
Mack Trucks

History of Refuse exhibit opens at Mack Trucks Historical Museum

Local Expert: Fear of mass round-ups following Trump tweet could be premature

Local Expert: Fear of mass round-ups following Trump tweet could be premature

Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home

Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home

Charter school may be coming to Bethlehem Township

Charter school may be coming to Bethlehem Township

Lehigh Valley running out of space for new warehouses

Lehigh Valley running out of space for new warehouses

The Vegan Butcher in Allentown has menu to satisfy both vegans, meat eaters

The Vegan Butcher in Allentown has menu to satisfy both vegans, meat eaters

Police allege man douses woman in hot water during argument
MGN

Police allege man douses woman in hot water during argument

Retired Northampton County judge joining Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

Retired Northampton County judge joining Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

Judge lectures sex offender that victim did not pursue him

Judge lectures sex offender that victim did not pursue him

Police allege they find accused stalker with handgun
AlexRaths /iStockphoto.com

Police allege they find accused stalker with handgun

Bethlehem police find wrecked car, DUI suspect and stolen handgun
MGN

Bethlehem police find wrecked car, DUI suspect and stolen handgun

Moravian College announces new graduate-level nursing programs

Moravian College announces new graduate-level nursing programs

4 displaced after fire damages home in Upper Milford
69 News

4 displaced after fire damages home in Upper Milford

Commissioners hear details on proposed medical marijuana dispensary in Bethlehem Twp.
69 News

Commissioners hear details on proposed medical marijuana dispensary in Bethlehem Twp.

Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press headquarters

Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press headquarters

Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023
69 News

Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023

Proposed landfill gas processing facility receives zoning approval in Lower Saucon
69 News

Proposed landfill gas processing facility receives zoning approval in Lower Saucon

Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses

Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses

BASD approves budget without tax increase for the first time in years

BASD approves budget without tax increase for the first time in years