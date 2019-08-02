Lehigh Valley

Lower Macungie OKs zoning changes

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 11:53 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:53 PM EDT

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved several alterations to zoning and building design standards during Thursday night's meeting.

"It's hard to overstate how big a deal this is," President Ronald W. Beitler said. "… This will allow us to continue to smartly guide development and to have aggressive farmland preservation without stymying economic development."

President Beitler said the revisions were long past due. The township had not altered them in more than three decades. Almost unheard of considering the massive growth that has occurred there since the 1980s. 

The alterations were officially enacted with the approval of two ordinances and one resolution. One ordinance was a comprehensive zoning amendment, which provides options for "open space and flood mitigation," according to assistant planner Nathan Jones. The second ordinance provides a SALDO amendment for consistency with zoning revisions, which should "ensure quality lots" when it comes to open space subdivisions.

The lone resolution provides design guidelines for development in a bevy of areas. Those areas includes architectural, streets, commercial district, industrial districts and preservation.

"These are guidelines, not strict regulations," Jones noted.

The move also alters the rules governing development on the Hamilton Boulevard commercial zone, considered prime township real estate.

Thursday night's meeting was the last for Sara Pandl. The township's planning director for the last 10 years has entered retirement.

"I entered a rare opportunity with a township that was ready to practice good planning principles," Pandl commented in her final speech. "… Working here has been one of the highlights of my professional career."

President Beitler credited Pandl with becoming the township's "first professional planning director." He said she served as the catalyst for several salient and important planning changes that should impact the township for generations. Some of those changes include preserving farmland.

Commissioner Brian Higgins was absent from Thursday night's meeting.




