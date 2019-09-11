Lower Macungie Planning Commission approves 5G ordinance

69 News

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission forwarded a bill on the future of 5G in the township during Tuesday night's meeting.

The decision means the board of commissioners will likely consider the ordinance at its Sept. 19 meeting. If approved, it will authorize the advertisement of the document which has been more than 15 months in the making.

"This would be the first of its kind in the Lehigh Valley," Nathan Jones, the township's planning director, said. "… We believe it couldn't be in a better position to send it to the board of commissioners."

The ordinance is a complex document with a simple premise, how 5G will be implemented and regulated. A proposed Pennsylvania House bill has the potential to override municipal ordinances.

In other business, planners approved the construction of a proposed 20-acre parking expansion and land development/preliminary plan/final plan for Mack Trucks, subject to conditions. The approval included four different waivers the company had sought.

Currently the site has 290 parking spots for trucks. The new proposal increases that number to 543, a net increase of 253. The plan also includes a new employee access point onto Orchard Road.

The latter issue did not thrill planning commissioner Timothy Pickel who predicted traveling anarchy.

"The zoo will grow and become more dangerous," he said.

Pickel said the company was arrogant and cast the lone "no" vote against it.

"Mack thinks it's their road and I just happen to live on their road," Pickel said.

The commission approved the proposal, but with considerations focusing on developing a new vehicle exit, discussing a traffic light at Alburtis and Orchard roads and discussions of riparian buffers.

Planners approved a subdivision/preliminary plan for Mountain View Estates by a unanimous vote. The proposed project, located at 2050 through 2062 Elbow Lane and 2200 Riverbend Road, would feature 27 buildable lots. The commission was less than enamored with approving lots which the township designated "constrained," but ultimately did.

In other news, planners tabled a land development/final plan on a U-Haul self storage proposal.