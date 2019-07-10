Lower Macungie planning commission approves Mountain View Estates plan

69 News

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission recommended subdivision/preliminary plan approval for a new development known as Mountain View Estates during its Tuesday night meeting.

The project, formerly known as the Elbow Lane subdivision, is located at 2050 and 2062 Elbow Lane and 220 Riverbend Road, according to township documents. The developer wants to consolidate three parcels to create a 13.4 acre site and then subdivide the property into 27 single family homes, a recreation area and a stormwater basin on the site's eastern end.

The development is not without its problems, according to the township. During Tuesday night's meeting, Assistant Planning Director Nathan Jones noted that the majority of lots are "very restrictive." Specifically, they are severely constrained by proposed stormwater and grading easements, significantly reducing the available rear yards. In the case of five lots, at least one side yard is also impacted.

For example, lots one through three in the proposed development contain 40 foot rear yards, of which 30 feet is encumbered by a drainage easement. The township maintains that this leaves very little room for fences, decks or patios. The township also said it leaves virtually no room for playsets, pools or even landscaping. Additionally, walls were proposed throughout the subdivision on several lots.

The board imposed various conditions on the developer, which included mandatory notification of this fact to prospective clients.

The application also included various waiver requests, almost all of which were approved. The issue will now go before commissioners for final approval.

In other news, an application submitted by Mack Trucks was pulled from the agenda because of a number of "technical issues," according to Jones. The application involved the modification of its parking areas to include an additional 543 truck parking spaces along Orchard Road and a new parking area at the south side of the property across Swabia Creek containing access drives and 363 new truck parking spaces.

Mack officials will use the next month to address those issues. The township is expected to place the proposal on the planning commission's August agenda.