Lehigh Valley

Lower Macungie planning commission approves Mountain View Estates plan

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission recommended subdivision/preliminary plan approval for a new development known as Mountain View Estates during its Tuesday night meeting.

The project, formerly known as the Elbow Lane subdivision, is located at 2050 and 2062 Elbow Lane and 220 Riverbend Road, according to township documents. The developer wants to consolidate three parcels to create a 13.4 acre site and then subdivide the property into 27 single family homes, a recreation area and a stormwater basin on the site's eastern end.

The development is not without its problems, according to the township. During Tuesday night's meeting, Assistant Planning Director Nathan Jones noted that the majority of lots are "very restrictive." Specifically, they are severely constrained by proposed stormwater and grading easements, significantly reducing the available rear yards. In the case of five lots, at least one side yard is also impacted.

For example, lots one through three in the proposed development contain 40 foot rear yards, of which 30 feet is encumbered by a drainage easement. The township maintains that this leaves very little room for fences, decks or patios. The township also said it leaves virtually no room for playsets, pools or even landscaping. Additionally, walls were proposed throughout the subdivision on several lots.

The board imposed various conditions on the developer, which included mandatory notification of this fact to prospective clients.

The application also included various waiver requests, almost all of which were approved. The issue will now go before commissioners for final approval.

In other news, an application submitted by Mack Trucks was pulled from the agenda because of a number of "technical issues," according to Jones. The application involved the modification of its parking areas to include an additional 543 truck parking spaces along Orchard Road and a new parking area at the south side of the property across Swabia Creek containing access drives and 363 new truck parking spaces.

Mack officials will use the next month to address those issues. The township is expected to place the proposal on the planning commission's August agenda.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:22 PM

  • SSW 9 mph
  • 32°
  • 50%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Decision on whether to tear down Glendon Hotel in Northampton County could come soon

Decision on whether to tear down Glendon Hotel in Northampton County could come soon

Parent: Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps didn't do enough after alleged sexual assault

Parent: Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps didn't do enough after alleged sexual assault

Newest City Center apartment project 'attainable' option for downtown workers

Newest City Center apartment project 'attainable' option for downtown workers

Former Center City Allentown Holiday Inn
Courtesy City Center Investment Corp.

Former Center City Allentown Holiday Inn

Man charged in connection with Washington Township explosions pleads not guilty

Man charged in connection with Washington Township explosions pleads not guilty

Easton-based Victualic acquires fire sprinkler manufacturer
69 News

Easton-based Victualic acquires fire sprinkler manufacturer

Developer outlines plans for former Holiday Inn in downtown Allentown
City Center

Developer outlines plans for former Holiday Inn in downtown Allentown

Cedar Beach Pool closed Tuesday due to water main break
69 News

Cedar Beach Pool closed Tuesday due to water main break

Chick-fil-A celebrates Cow Appreciation Day with free food
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A celebrates Cow Appreciation Day with free food

Clover Drive residents speak against proposed rezoning in Upper Saucon
69 News

Clover Drive residents speak against proposed rezoning in Upper Saucon

Whitehall Township commissioners approve liquor license transfer
69 News

Whitehall Township commissioners approve liquor license transfer

East Penn School Board gets look at higher costs for stadium work

East Penn School Board gets look at higher costs for stadium work

Palmer Township Supervisors approve revised application for Palmer Point Project
69 News

Palmer Township Supervisors approve revised application for Palmer Point Project

Fish habitat improvement project at Minsi Lake underway

Fish habitat improvement project at Minsi Lake underway

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Violence in Allentown: 17 people shot in last 3 weeks

Violence in Allentown: 17 people shot in last 3 weeks

Coroner: Palmer Township homicide victim died of gunshot wounds to the head

Coroner: Palmer Township homicide victim died of gunshot wounds to the head

Pennsylvania Latino Convention to be held at Historic Hotel Bethlehem

Pennsylvania Latino Convention to be held at Historic Hotel Bethlehem

Trial begins over Lehigh University civil rights lawsuit

Trial begins over Lehigh University civil rights lawsuit

Police chief retiring after 46 years in law enforcement
69 News

Police chief retiring after 46 years in law enforcement

Club owner, security guard shot outside Allentown nightclub
69 News

Club owner, security guard shot outside Allentown nightclub

Police: Owner left two puppies to decompose in 'garbage dump' room
MGN

Police: Owner left two puppies to decompose in 'garbage dump' room

Standoff suspect allegedly threatened 'suicide by cop'
69 News

Standoff suspect allegedly threatened 'suicide by cop'

3 of Allentown Fire Department's ladder trucks temporarily out of service

3 of Allentown Fire Department's ladder trucks temporarily out of service

Literacy Center in Allentown among 86 organizations receiving grants from PPL Foundation
Jenny McCain/69 News

Literacy Center in Allentown among 86 organizations receiving grants from PPL Foundation

Understaffing caused woman's fall, death at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, lawsuit claims
69 News

Understaffing caused woman's fall, death at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, lawsuit claims

Lehigh County coroner's office seeks family of Allentown man

Lehigh County coroner's office seeks family of Allentown man

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man after wife found dead in Palmer home

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man after wife found dead in Palmer home

Palmer police searching for homicide suspect

Palmer police searching for homicide suspect

Thousands turn out to SteelStacks to watch World Cup Final

Thousands turn out to SteelStacks to watch World Cup Final

Water main break damages road in South Whitehall
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Water main break damages road in South Whitehall

Big rig flips over on I-78
69 News

Big rig flips over on I-78

Motorcycle driver killed in Lower Milford crash has been identified

Motorcycle driver killed in Lower Milford crash has been identified

Fire damages home on East Cedar Street

Fire damages home on East Cedar Street

Man captured after standoff with police in North Whitehall

Man captured after standoff with police in North Whitehall

Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
Rich Rolen

Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township

History's Headlines: J. Birney Crum: The man and the stadium

History's Headlines: J. Birney Crum: The man and the stadium

Hard work, luck help Macungie man get on Jeopardy!

Hard work, luck help Macungie man get on Jeopardy!

FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus

FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed

Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed

Lehigh University now requires new students to be vaccinated against meningitis B

Lehigh University now requires new students to be vaccinated against meningitis B

Local whiz kid wins on Jeopardy!

Local whiz kid wins on Jeopardy!

Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in North Whitehall Township
Camryn Snyder

Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in North Whitehall Township

Fired worker who brought gun to Bethlehem Township business sentenced

Fired worker who brought gun to Bethlehem Township business sentenced

Man shot in the arm in Allentown

Man shot in the arm in Allentown

Hernandez provides fireworks in IronPigs walk-off win

Hernandez provides fireworks in IronPigs walk-off win

Broadway performer gives Declaration of Independence reading in Easton

Broadway performer gives Declaration of Independence reading in Easton

Celebrations, fireworks displays mark 4th of July in the Lehigh Valley
69 News

Celebrations, fireworks displays mark 4th of July in the Lehigh Valley