Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners did not give the financial relief Jaindl Land Development Company sought during Thursday night's meeting, but they did give the developer hope.

Developer David Jaindl argued that previous infrastructure improvements his company has made in Lower Macungie are more than enough to preclude him from paying traffic impact fees on a proposed four-story retail and office building project. The project would be located on about five acres at Commerce Center Drive North and Hamilton Boulevard.

The financial contributions Jaindl has made "cover in spades" the traffic impact fees the township typically requires for projects like this, according to comments made Thursday night by his attorney, Joseph Zator.

Further, Jaindl indicated the project would generate about $250,000 in additional tax revenue for the East Penn School District.

President Ronald W. Beitler said the money would certainly help the district. In addition, he did not agree or disagree with Zator's previous statement. However, he said he could not vote for the waiver Thursday night because the sketch plan submitted to the board did not comply with the township's protocol.

"It's a matter of sequence," Ronald W. Beitler said.

An applicant is required to submit a formal application and formal preliminary plan, of which Jaindl did not do. Without the more specific information, the township is left to speculate and potentially gamble on the project.

Commissioner Brian Higgins said that by allowing Jaindl to circumvent the formal process it sets a precedent for a less reputable project or developer to also skirt the process.

Jaindl said he needed the approval first to attract and satisfy the potential end-user, calling his situation the classic "which came first, the chicken or the egg" scenario.

With relief approval potentially slipping away, Zator offered a spur-of-the moment concession. He stipulated that Jaindl would submit a formal preliminary plan. However, he added due to the situation his client had noted, the plan would not showcase "in typical detail" associated with a normal preliminary plan. It was Zator's hope commissioners would find the compromise acceptable.

The offer worked, as no commissioners voiced opposition to it. For his part, he said he finds the compromise "acceptable."

In attempting to gauge whether commissioners would approve the request after he meet this threshold, Jaindl received Ronald W. Beitler's poker face. But once again, none of the five members voiced any objections, spurring hope for Jaindl he's on the right track.

The approval came following a conditional use hearing.