Lehigh Valley

Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:26 PM EDT

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lower Nazareth Township Supervisors got their first detailed look at a proposed warehouse development on Route 248 on Wednesday night.

Developer David Jaindl is partnering with Watson Land Company of Carson, California, to build two warehouses – one would be 487,000 square feet and the other 157,000 square feet – on about 62 acres on the west side of Route 248 north of Hollo Road.

The developers need conditional use approval to establish a planned business development, which will include the warehouses, in the light industrial zoning district. A hearing held during the supervisors' meeting gathered testimony and exhibits as the developers and their professional consultants and attorney, Joseph Zator, made their case for why the conditional use should be granted.

In April, the township's planning commission recommended that that conditional use be granted.

The board deferred action on the request until its July 10 meeting.

Traffic was one of the biggest concerns that came up during the hearing. Rick Roseberry, a principal of Maser Consulting of Allentown, said a traffic study was conducted from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 5. He said it showed that the estimated 181 truck trips a day amount to just 3% of the traffic on Route 248.

"That ain't good," Supervisor Robert Hoyer said.

Hoyer said it's already a challenge to enter Route 248 from Hollo Road without the added truck traffic from the proposed warehouses.

"You gun it and time it right," he said, describing the discipline it takes to enter Route 248. "It's bad now, and it's going to get worse."

Hoyer said the added truck traffic will back up traffic on Route 248 and suggested that a traffic signal at Hollo Road might be a solution.

After some back and forth discussion with Roseberry about the state Department of Transportation's criteria for installing a signal, township solicitor Gary Asteak asked if the developers would install a signal if PennDOT would allow it.

Jaindl agreed that he would consider adding a traffic signal.

On the operational side of the proposed warehouse, Kirk Johnson, executive vice president and chief investment officer of Watson Land Company, said the tenants are not yet known. He said the inventory in the warehouses would not be hazardous. The site would have dark sky lighting to minimize glare and a berm and dense landscaping to shield the site from neighboring properties. The larger warehouse would employee 120 people, the smaller one 40, Johnson said. They would operate around the clock seven days a week.

Jaindl said that the warehouses will be owned and operated by the partnership.

Only one resident, Matt Michael of Hollo Road, spoke during the hearing. The owner of a preserved 200-year-old farm bordering the warehouse site, he said he was concerned that the development will damage the value of his farm and increase traffic on Route 248.

As the supervisors considered another significant development, they also moved forward with taking action on preserving open space. Township voters last month approved a nonbinding referendum to establish an earned income tax to fund purchases of open space.

Hoyer announced that a committee will be formed to implement open space preservation, which would be made possible through legislation to establish the 0.25% earned income tax.

Candidates will be selected in July and August, and appointed by the board in September. They will meet with environmental engineering company Gilmore & Associates Inc., which is developing the township's open space and recreation plan.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:18 AM

  • ESE 13 mph
  • 16°
  • 81%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store

SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store

Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract

Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract

Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York

Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York

Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects

Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects

Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire that displaced family of 5

Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire that displaced family of 5

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Police search for possible 'peeping Tom' in Wilson

Police search for possible 'peeping Tom' in Wilson

Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery
69 News

Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery

Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison

Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison

Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man

Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man

Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court

Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court

Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks

Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks

Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase

Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase

Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex
69 News

Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex

Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement
69 News

Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement

Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem

Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem

String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
69 News

String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'

Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

History's Headlines: Civil War piano man

History's Headlines: Civil War piano man

Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

Sen. Casey urges extending WIC assistance for kids until age 6 to address preschool gap

Sen. Casey urges extending WIC assistance for kids until age 6 to address preschool gap

Emergency calls from Bethlehem now go to Nazareth

Emergency calls from Bethlehem now go to Nazareth

Latest research on Alzheimer's presented at DeSales University

Latest research on Alzheimer's presented at DeSales University

Allentown Housing Authority plans to sell downtown building, relocate residents

Allentown Housing Authority plans to sell downtown building, relocate residents

Easton-area man ordered to trial in death of Boyertown woman

Easton-area man ordered to trial in death of Boyertown woman

Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
69 News

Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter

Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
69 News

Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery

Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects
69 News

Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects

Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group

Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group

East Penn School district gets a new look

East Penn School district gets a new look

Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September

Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse

Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse

Walk to End Epilepsy held in Upper Saucon

Walk to End Epilepsy held in Upper Saucon

Camp Cadet program kicks off in Lehigh County

Camp Cadet program kicks off in Lehigh County

Police seek witnesses to Sunday night crash in Easton

Police seek witnesses to Sunday night crash in Easton

IronPigs avoid sweep on the road, beat Bisons in extras 7-6

IronPigs avoid sweep on the road, beat Bisons in extras 7-6

95-year-old woman among victims of thefts at Lehigh County retirement community
69 News

95-year-old woman among victims of thefts at Lehigh County retirement community

Family of 5 escapes fire in Palmer Township
Palmer Township Fire Department

Family of 5 escapes fire in Palmer Township

Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem

Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem

LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah

LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah

"Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library

Boy Scouts have a blast while learning important safety skills

Boy Scouts have a blast while learning important safety skills

World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading

World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading

Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County

Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County