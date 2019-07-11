Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lower Nazareth Township Supervisors may vote July 24 on final approval for two warehouses covering 645,000 square feet off Route 248, according to information discussed at Wednesday's supervisors meeting.
Developer David Jaindl and joint venture partner Watson Land Company of California plan to place the two buildings on 62 acres on the west side of Route 248, along Hollo Road. Tenants for the warehouses have not been determined. The partnership, known as JW Development Partners III, will own and operate the two buildings, one covering 487,000 square feet and the other encompassing 157,000 square feet.
Al Kortze, an engineer for the township, said no "substantive" items need to be reviewed before the next meeting. Warehouses are a permitted use in that part of Lower Nazareth, though plans must meet conditions set by township ordinances.
Questions have been raised at earlier meetings about increased traffic on Route 248 and the effect of the development on preserved land nearby, but no such criticism was on display Wednesday night.
Outside the meeting, Jaindl said the project remains "absolutely on track."
With the warehouse proposal moving forward, the supervisors also approved the advertising of a proposed ordinance to assess a 0.25% earned income tax for preservation of open space. A non-binding referendum in May approved of the levy by 318 to 188.
The tax will be levied starting in 2020 if it is approved, board Chairman James Pennington said.
"This will all be used for the preservation of land or to get easements on land to preserve open space," Pennington said.
Such a program has strong public backing, he added. The township will have the option to approach owners of land it might want to preserve, but all deals, whether solicited by the township or initiated by a landowner, will be voluntary.
Township Manager Lori Stauffer said the tax would bring in about $650,000 to $700,000.
The board also approved its support for a state Senate plan to allow local police to increase their use of technology to control speeding.
"Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that doesn't allow local police to use radar," Pennington said.
The cost of buying a couple radar guns for the Colonial Regional Police Department, whose coverage area includes Lower Nazareth, would be minimal, he said.
