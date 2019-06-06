Lower Saucon approves relief requests for renewable natural gas facility
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - By a 4-1 vote, Lower Saucon Township Council agreed to a request for special exceptions and variances from plan requirements to construct a new renewable gas energy facility at the Bethlehem landfill on Wednesday.
The proposed purpose of the facility is to harness the methane gas released at the site into consumable gas. It would supply a significant portion of the region's natural gas through UGI's local pipelines to the Calpine generating station in the township.
Stephen Smith, senior vice president of technical services at Aria Energy, said his company is seeking the necessary permissions on its plans to construct a plant on 23 acres of the landfill's southern end. He said the company wants to extract and convert the carbon dioxide in the methane gas emitted from the landfill into consumable natural gas.
Smith said the plant will include two retaining walls. Three employees are expected to work there. He said it will be in full compliance with all environmental protection standards.
The plan, however, will now be referred to the township's zoning hearing board for the variances and special exceptions. After that, a land development plan will be presented to and reviewed by the township's planning commission.
Smith said his company, which specializes in renewable energy production, has 10 similar plants scattered throughout the country.
Councilwoman Donna Louder cast the dissenting vote. She said she would not support the project because Smith did not provide immediate answers to her questions. She wanted to know what hazardous wastes would be emitted into the water collected during plant processing efforts, among other things.
"What's the makeup of the by-products?" Louder asked.
She said immediate details about the proposed project were highly important to her since there were notable levels of contaminants in by-products from a previous company's project at the landfill.
