Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Lower Saucon Township's two volunteer fire companies need new trucks and the total bill will be about $2.3 million.

The township's council voted Wednesday not to put up money for down payments until it gets more details about the requests from Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and the Steel City Volunteer Fire Company. The next step toward buying new trucks could be made at the council's meeting in August.

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue is asking for a new ladder truck, costing about $1.5 million, while the Steel City volunteers need a pumper truck, estimated cost $837,000. The township has agreed to pay 75%, while the volunteer companies put up 25% and seek government grants and low-interest loans.

The township's account for fire equipment is about $675,000, far short of the 75% proposed contribution.

"We just don't have it," Council member Sandra Yerger said.

Members of both volunteer companies attended the meeting to make the case for new equipment. Steel City's pumper truck is 30 years old, and the Lower Saucon Fire Rescue ladder truck was new in 1997.

Steel City Chief Chris Snyder said the pumper truck has to have special features to maneuver on narrow roads.

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue Chief Ty Johnson said that delays in purchasing will lead to higher costs. The ladder truck his company wants to buy will be more mobile than the existing vehicle and quicker to set up at fire scenes, he said.

Council member George Gress said the township's fire tax brings in about $430,000 annually, which could help the volunteer companies pay for the trucks over a few years. The tax was increased last year to one mill from a half-mill to help pay for the new vehicles.

The fire companies, not the township, will own the trucks.

"There would be an issue with the township going into debt for things it does not own," Gress said after the meeting.

The council is supportive of buying the new equipment, he added.

The council agreed to pay for an expert to review specifications for the trucks and to help the volunteer companies hire a grant writer.

In other business, Police Chief Thomas Barndt introduced three officers who have been promoted:

Sgt. Christopher Leidy, a graduate of Northampton Community College and DeSales University, who started with the township police department as a part-time officer in 1997 and has been full-time since 1998. Leidy will be second-in-command of the department. He was the first K-9 handler for the department and he will continue to oversee the K-9 program and the evidence room.

Det. Cpl. Eric Marth, who has bachelor's and master's degrees from DeSales University. Marth has been with the department since 2008 and is a qualified bicycle officer. In addition to handling criminal investigations, he will be the department's evidence custodian.

Officer Jared Gunshore was promoted to a full-time post. He has been a part-time officer since 2011, and before that he served with the Lehigh County Sheriff's Department.

The township also amended its forestry rules, in keeping with a model ordinance provided by the Pennsylvania State University's agricultural program.

The revised ordinance "relaxes our forestry regulations," solicitor Lincoln Treadwell said. No permit from the township will be required for cutting down trees.

"We don't regulate it at all anymore," he said.

The council also approved creating a joint Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals, sharing its board with the neighboring borough of Fountain Hill.

"It's not that unusual for municipalities to share a board of appeals," Treadwell said, because finding qualified people to serve on the boards can be difficult.

Township Manager Leslie Huhn told the board that a report on intersections where flood water is a problem after storms is being compiled. There are several problem areas in the township, and recent heavy rain has made flooding worse.

