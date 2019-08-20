LVHN closer to final approval for new Lower Nazareth campus

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is closer to building its proposed new campus in Lower Nazareth Township.

Planning commissioners have recommended final approval for the project.

An LVHN spokesperson says the property will cover more than 200,000 square feet and have a two-story hospital, medical office building, and a third building for the Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute.

The medical office building will provide access to outpatient primary and specialty care, including breast health services, leading-edge diagnostic testing and comprehensive rehabilitation services.

The property will include a healing garden and a space just for kids.