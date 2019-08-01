LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is planning to build a new hospital in Carbon County.

The network expects to break ground on the new $65-million facility next spring. The 89,000- square foot hospital will be built on Blakeslee Boulevard in Mahoning Township.

Officials say the hospital will create about 150 jobs.

It will be called Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon. The new president of the hospital, Terry Purcell, is a native of Mahanoy City.

"It's going to be a full service general hospital. We'll have a 24/7 emergency department, in patient outpatient surgery, all diagnostic testing, all private rooms for in-patient care for med patients," said Purcell.

The hospital is expected to open in fall 2021.