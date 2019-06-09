LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport has Georgia on its mind.
LVIA launched nonstop service to the Savannah Hilton Head Airport Saturday morning. A ribbon cutting and "water arch" ceremony celebrated the first flight to Savannah.
The new route, run by Allegiant Air, will operate twice weekly.
Officials say the Savannah route is the latest in a series of positive developments at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
"19 consecutive months of positive passenger growth and that's really thanks to the people here. And last year, we had almost reached 800,000 travelers through this airport, so just a lot of positive momentum," said Tom Stoudt, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority's Director.
The addition of the Savannah route comes just weeks after Lehigh Valley International launched nonstop seasonal service to Nashville.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
A family of five and their pet dog escaped a house fire in Palmer Township, Northampton County on Sunday morning.Read More »
- Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
- "Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library
- Boy Scouts have a blast while learning important safety skills
- World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
- Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
- World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle
- Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
- Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- Money Matters: Cheap ways to fight fleas this summer
- LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
- "Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library