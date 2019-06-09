LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport has Georgia on its mind.

LVIA launched nonstop service to the Savannah Hilton Head Airport Saturday morning. A ribbon cutting and "water arch" ceremony celebrated the first flight to Savannah.

The new route, run by Allegiant Air, will operate twice weekly.

Officials say the Savannah route is the latest in a series of positive developments at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

"19 consecutive months of positive passenger growth and that's really thanks to the people here. And last year, we had almost reached 800,000 travelers through this airport, so just a lot of positive momentum," said Tom Stoudt, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority's Director.

The addition of the Savannah route comes just weeks after Lehigh Valley International launched nonstop seasonal service to Nashville.