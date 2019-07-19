LVIA looking for volunteers to donate blood Tuesday
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport is hosting a public blood drive next week.
The drive will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of Makala Ashmar, the airport's properties coordinator.
LVIA said it was a good time to donate, given that blood donations typically slow down in the summer months.
The drive will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of Makala Ashmar, the airport's properties coordinator.
