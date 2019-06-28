Lehigh Valley

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission gave its blessing to the redevelopment of the former Mary Immaculate Seminary into a resort, spa and events complex center during its Thursday night meeting in Allentown.

Lehigh Township Supervisors approved the plan by Jaindl Land Development Co. for the complex on Tuesday night. That plan includes a 206-room hotel, a 25,000-square-foot spa, a 15,000-square-foot, 460-seat barn event space and a restaurant. A second phase of the project, which proposes the development of a residential community directly north of the seminary complex, was not included in the proposal reviewed by LVPC.

The regional planning group said during its meeting that "the project meets many of the goals of the County Comprehensive Plan," according to LVPC documents. These goals include Jaindl's efforts to preserve a building and site with "high historical value," and their adaptive reuse of a historic building. LVPC also acknowledged the developer's preservation of "high priority natural features, and the creation of a high-value tourist destination."

However, LVPC wasn't enamored with everything in the plan.

"The project is in an area designated on the county's General Land Use Plan for Rural Development that does not currently have public sewer or water service," LVPC officials wrote. "Extension of these systems to serve these properties puts adjacent rural and agricultural areas at risk for higher intensity development, and is not consistent with the comprehensive plan."

In other news, the organization plans to seek federal money once again to complete a seven-mile section of the D&L Trail along the Lehigh River. LVPC wants to procure taxpayer money through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary Grants, or BUILD program.

LVPC asked board members in attendance to help them get the money, by making themselves a nuisance to the department by advocating for the region.

Traditionally, the regions of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh receive the vast amount of resources awarded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, according to Becky Bradley, LVPC's executive director. Bradley said the reason is those areas simply pander and complain "louder" than other regions until they get their way.

"We should get mad about this," Bradley said Thursday night to board members.

