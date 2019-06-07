Mack Trucks building new tactical vehicle for the Army
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mack Trucks showed off a new dump truck it's building for the Army Friday.
It's being called a major success as it's the first company in 15 years to build a tactical vehicle for the Army.
Mack will build around 700 trucks under the $300 million contract.
The Army says the new trucks will help it phase out some of its older trucks, some of which are at least 50 years old.
Full-scale production is expected to begin in October 2020 right here in the Lehigh Valley.
