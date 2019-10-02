Mack Trucks, union employees continue to negotiate contract

Will the assembly line stop moving at Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township?

The contract between the company and the United Auto Workers, Local 677 expires on October 2.

So far both sides are mum on the sticking points of the deal, but they said they are still negotiating.

Even though the sides are negotiating, UAW has voted and authorized a strike, which is a normal part of the process.

Workers 69 News spoke to off camera say they have been told to call the union hotline each day to see if they are to report to work.

As of last check on the union website members have been told to report for work as normal.

Long negotiations are becoming a norm for the two sides. A contract agreement in 2016 was reached right before the deadline, keeping more than 2,000 workers on the job.