Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Macungie man's Jeopardy! journey has come to an end.
21-year-old Ryan Bilger made it to his 5th straight day of competition Wednesday night.
But when it came down to final Jeopardy, he didn't wager enough to keep his winning streak alive.
The Emmaus High School alum ends his time on the show with winnings totaling more than $100,000.
