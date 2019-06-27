Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
MACUNGIE, Pa. - David Bracetty is often hard at work sanding in his Macungie garage. That kind of work isn't uncommon, but what he's working on is anything but.
Bracetty sanded the laminate off of Marvel vs. Capcom 2, a retro arcade game from the year 2000.
"It's just another thing you learn along the way, another skill you pick up," said Bracetty.
He never thought he'd need the skill, but quickly learned it after buying his first retro arcade game nearly two years ago.
"I knew as soon as I bought one I was going to buy a whole boatload of these," said Bracetty. \
And so it began. Bracetty bought that first Popeye arcade game off of Craigslist and hasn't stopped buying games since.
"I just kept buying and buying games here and there from Florida, Jersey, Long Island," said Bracetty.
He filled his garage and a separate warehouse with games and pinball machines that he rips apart and then refurbishes.
"It's like Google university baby, you can learn anything online," said Bracetty.
And order anything online. From joy sticks to buttons to decals, Bracetty's garage is now a one-stop shop for retro arcade games.
"You plug it in and it fires up and you just feel like you've discovered something new," said Bracetty.
Just like in his games, there are levels to Bracetty's story.
Level one: he buys the game. Level two: he pulls out the power tools. Level three: the games are good to go again.
"To see someone enjoy the games after they're all completed is extremely rewarding," said Bracetty.
Right now those games are being enjoyed at the Kemerer Museum in Bethlehem as part of a pop up arcade exhibit. That's just a temporary home, which brings us to level four which he has yet to complete.
"When I open up I want doors to open with the full sha-bang so people know what I'm really about," said Bracetty.
To beat level four Bracetty has to open his own bar arcade, a goal he set for himself years ago.
"I just kept thinking like this would be really cool to bring here," said Bracetty.
He's currently on the hunt for the perfect spot, and while level four is proving to be a challenging one he says he has no doubt victory will be sweet.
"I'm very excited for what's next."
Until then, you can find Bracetty sanding, sticking, spray painting and of course playing a little Ms. Pac-Man along the way.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuriesRead More »
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- 3 displaced after Allentown fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Updated Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- Updated Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
- Playing with your kids: Do dads know best?
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract
- New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services
- Reading teachers rally together for new contract
- Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide