Maj. Nathan Kline, World War II veteran and Allentown native, dies at 95
Air Force Major Nathan Kline died of heart failure Monday. After serving more than 40 years in the Air Force, he served his community until the end.
The 95-year-old Allentown native was set to host an event Tuesday. Friends say Kline loved service above all else.
Inside an Allentown Air Force Recruitment Center there's one constant in a wall of pictures: Major Kline with new recruits.
"This was all this year," said Master Sergeant Thomas Riley.
Riley says Kline gave the oath of enlistment to 120 people in the past five years and became a father figure to him.
"I can talk about the World War II era and not be taken seriously. He can talk to a crowd and people are keen in. He's the book of truth when it came to World War II era," Riley said.
Through the years we found out just how much the Allentown native loved talking about his memories of war.
"I'm in the nose and I could see the gunners shooting at me," he described during one of his countless interviews.
As a bombardier and navigator, Kline flew 65 missions during World War II. Shot down twice in the same week, he's received numerous medals. This includes the Distinguished Fly Cross and the Legion of Honor, France's highest military award. The topping of his life, Kline has said.
"All the medals in the world and everything he had. Children just lit him up," said Martie Haller.
She is the Director of Marketing for Country Meadows, Kline's home for the past three years.
Kline was a leader in veterans affairs, at times serving on more than 10 boards at time. Haller said that continued until the end.
"I can't think of a better historian or advocate for our younger generation to learn from than Major Nathan Kline," she said.
On the 70th anniversary of D-Day Major Kline told us the memories are as clear as the day they were made.
"He has lived his life every day to ensure the implementing of programs to take care of veterans locally. He was the military liaison for Allentown," Riley said.
He is survived by two children, three grandchildren and two great grandkids. His funeral is set for Friday at 11:30 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lower Macungie Planning Commission approves 5G ordinance
The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission forwarded a bill on the future of 5G in the township during Tuesday night's meeting.Read More »
- Easton City Council holds public hearing on Sitgreaves Street improvements
- Local ingredients added to gastro-pub type food at The Sticky Pig
- Cottingham Stadium renovations on hold in Easton
- Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township
- People urge lawmakers to consider raising minimum wage during rally in Allentown
- Dozens of potential bidders for demolition project walk the Allentown State Hospital property
Latest From The Newsroom
- Veteran Cumru officer busted by feds on child porn charges
- Federal appeals court: PennEast Pipeline can't use eminent domain to seize NJ properties
- Temple University officials upset after field hockey team forced to end game early
- Maj. Nathan Kline, World War II veteran and Allentown native, dies at 95
- Updated Lower Macungie Planning Commission approves 5G ordinance
- Easton City Council holds public hearing on Sitgreaves Street improvements
- Local ingredients added to gastro-pub type food at The Sticky Pig
- Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Cottingham Stadium renovations on hold in Easton
- Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township