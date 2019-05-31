Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man accused of firing his gun outside an Allentown nightclub in April is headed to trial.

Wilfredo Gonzalez, of North New Street, faces endangerment and weapons charges in connection to the alleged incident outside the Chicago Sports Bar and Grill and Club Gravity.

A formal arraignment for Gonzalez is scheduled for July 16 at 9 a.m.

Allentown police were dispatched to the Airport Plaza Shopping Center about 2:15 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Authorities allege that Gonzalez was inside his car when he started firing shots toward the club, according to court records.

Investigators said it was closing time, so more than 100 people were leaving the club at the time.

An armed and licensed security guard reported seeing Gonzalez put his hand out the car window and fire several shots, according to records. Police said the security guard ordered Gonzalez to drop his gun, but he continued firing.

That’s when the guard fired several shots at Gonzalez, who was trying to flee. Police said the guard shot Gonzalez, who crashed into a building.

The security guard and a witness, who police say knows Gonzalez, pulled him from the car and began first aid. Gonzalez allegedly apologized for firing his gun and told the guard and witness where to find the gun in the car.

Court records do not indicate why Gonzalez allegedly fired shots outside the night club.

Investigators said Gonzalez is not licensed to carry or conceal a gun. As a convicted felon, he is also prohibited from having a gun.