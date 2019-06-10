Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
Police say suspect also broke victim's car window
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities allege a Bethlehem man threw an apple at woman's head before stealing her two Apple phones and breaking her car window.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Union Boulevard about 4 p.m. May 1 to investigate a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that she and Carlos D. Cantres were sitting in her car, when he allegedly twice threw a McIntosh apple at her, according to court records.
The first throw hit her in the head, but the victim told police that she managed to deflect the second throw, breaking one of her fake nails, according to records.
After flinging the apple, Cantres allegedly reached into the victim's pocket, grabbed her iPhone, stepped out of the car and smashed the phone on the ground. When the victim told Cantres that she'd use her other phone to call police if he didn't allow her to gather her belongings, he allegedly threw a rock through the passenger side window, opened the door and took that iPhone.
Police said glass scattered throughout the inside of the car, including on top of a child safety seat in which a child was secured. It's not clear from court records the nature of the relationship between Cantres and the victim, or why he was arrested more than a month after the incident.
Bethlehem police charged Cantres with robbery, two counts each of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief and a single count of harassment. District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the 23-year-old Saturday morning, setting bail at $20,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 17.
