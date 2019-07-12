Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

W. EASTON, Pa. - Authorities have charged a 42-year-old Pennsylvania man with assault after he allegedly attacked a woman and broke her jaw last month in West Easton.

Pennsylvania State Police were initially dispatched to the area of 10th and Ridge streets in the borough shortly before midnight on June 20 to investigate a reported domestic assault. Troopers were then redirected to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where the victim was taken after the attack.

Hospital personnel told police that the victim likely suffered multiple facial fractures, including a broken jaw, according to court records. Troopers said the woman's face was swollen, bruised and cut. She also sustained bruising and other injuries to her hands and chest, police said.

The victim identified her attacker at Pablo L. Williams.

A few hours after the attack, state police spoke with a witness, who reported seeing Williams repeatedly punch the victim with both hands.

It's not clear from court records the relationship between Williams and the victim. An arrest warrant was issued on June 21.

State police charged Williams with a felony count of aggravated assault along with single counts of simple assault and harassment. Court records do not list a current address for Williams, but he previously lived in Berwick, Columbia County.

District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned Williams Wednesday night, setting bail at $75,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 24.