Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege an Allentown man ignored a protection order when he rolled up on the woman in his car and flashed a handgun he had tucked in his waistband.

Allentown police were initially dispatched to the victim's apartment on July 10 to investigate a reported violation of a protection from abuse order. Authorities confirmed that Anthony Ordonez was served a PFA a day earlier, according to court records.

The victim accused Ordonez of hiding in her apartment building on June 30, waiting for her to come home and holding she and her son hostage in her apartment for two days, according to records. Court papers do not specify the relationship between Ordonez and his accuser.

On July 9, Ordonez was spotted sitting in his car outside the victim's apartment. The 27-year-old reportedly sped off, when she started recording him.

On July 10, Ordonez reportedly pulled alongside the victim and her son and rolled down his window. That's when he allegedly lifted his shirt to expose the handgun in his waistband and say, "If you don't talk to me."

The victim told police that she feared for her safety because of Ordonez's "escalating behavior." A warrant for his arrest was issued.

District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Ordonez Tuesday on a felony count of stalking and single counts of terroristic threats and harassment, setting bail at $250,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 23.