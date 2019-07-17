Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege an Allentown man ignored a protection order when he rolled up on the woman in his car and flashed a handgun he had tucked in his waistband.
Allentown police were initially dispatched to the victim's apartment on July 10 to investigate a reported violation of a protection from abuse order. Authorities confirmed that Anthony Ordonez was served a PFA a day earlier, according to court records.
The victim accused Ordonez of hiding in her apartment building on June 30, waiting for her to come home and holding she and her son hostage in her apartment for two days, according to records. Court papers do not specify the relationship between Ordonez and his accuser.
On July 9, Ordonez was spotted sitting in his car outside the victim's apartment. The 27-year-old reportedly sped off, when she started recording him.
On July 10, Ordonez reportedly pulled alongside the victim and her son and rolled down his window. That's when he allegedly lifted his shirt to expose the handgun in his waistband and say, "If you don't talk to me."
The victim told police that she feared for her safety because of Ordonez's "escalating behavior." A warrant for his arrest was issued.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Ordonez Tuesday on a felony count of stalking and single counts of terroristic threats and harassment, setting bail at $250,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 23.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents
Admission to the city's pools is half price on days when the National Weather Service puts a heat advisory or excessive heat warning in place.Read More »
- Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun
- Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell
- Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
- Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident
- Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
- The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Hot, humid with heat index values around 100 and t-storms popping up later
- Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass
- West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall
- Updated Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Updated State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand
- Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents
- Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun