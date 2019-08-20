Man allegedly ties victim to chair, sexually assaults her
Victim awoke to arms tied behind her back
MOORE TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing allegations he allegedly tied a woman to a chair and sexually assaulted her.
Moore Township police were dispatched to a Monocacy Drive home about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an alleged rape in progress. Officers arrived to find the victim with what initially appeared to be a rope tied around both wrists, according to court records.
She accused her roommate, James R. Moore, of assaulting her, according to records. Authorities said the 58-year-old was sitting in a chair wearing only a shirt.
The victim reported that she believed she fell asleep in a recliner and woke up when she felt something on top of her. She told police that her arms were pulled back and felt they were tied together behind the recliner.
She alleges Moore was on top of her and that she tried to push him off by kicking her legs. She accused him of performing oral sex on her.
Authorities allege Moore admitted assaulting the victim. When asked about tying her to a chair, he allegedly responded, "What's wrong with that."
Police said they saw marks on the victim's arms where the rope was tied. They determined the rope came from a bathrobe.
Moore faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and indecent assault and a single misdemeanor count of harassment. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Moore Tuesday morning, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
It is a $50 million investment for the airport, which makes LVIA a base for Allegiant. It will not only translate into more flights, but more jobs.Read More »
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- LVHN closer to final approval for new Lower Nazareth campus
- Southern Lehigh HS Spartans will not have homefield advantage as school tackles turf issues
- Man allegedly ties victim to chair, sexually assaults her
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Updated Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations