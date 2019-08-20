Man allegedly ties victim to chair, sexually assaults her

MOORE TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing allegations he allegedly tied a woman to a chair and sexually assaulted her.

Moore Township police were dispatched to a Monocacy Drive home about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an alleged rape in progress. Officers arrived to find the victim with what initially appeared to be a rope tied around both wrists, according to court records.

She accused her roommate, James R. Moore, of assaulting her, according to records. Authorities said the 58-year-old was sitting in a chair wearing only a shirt.

The victim reported that she believed she fell asleep in a recliner and woke up when she felt something on top of her. She told police that her arms were pulled back and felt they were tied together behind the recliner.

She alleges Moore was on top of her and that she tried to push him off by kicking her legs. She accused him of performing oral sex on her.

Authorities allege Moore admitted assaulting the victim. When asked about tying her to a chair, he allegedly responded, "What's wrong with that."

Police said they saw marks on the victim's arms where the rope was tied. They determined the rope came from a bathrobe.

Moore faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and indecent assault and a single misdemeanor count of harassment. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Moore Tuesday morning, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3.