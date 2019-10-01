Man arrested after armed robbery in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege that an 18-year-old Bethlehem man shoplifted an airsoft rifle in Northampton County hours before using it to rob a convenience store in Allentown.

Kevin R. Endrick, no confirmable address, faces single felony counts of robbery and conspiracy in connection to the Sept. 16 stickup of the JP Mart at 102 Tilghman St. District Judge Patricia Judge Engler arraigned Endrick Tuesday morning, setting bail at $250,000.

Allentown police are looking for at least one other suspect in connection with the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 610-437-7721.

Court records indicate Endrick conspired with three other people listed in the criminal complaint only as John Does 1,2 and 3.

Police were dispatched to the JP Mart shortly before midnight on Sept. 16 to investigate a reported robbery. The victim told police that two robbers came into the store and pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle at him, demanding that he open the cash register, according to court records.

The victim said one robber was wearing a yellow, hooded sweatshirt with a black mask. The second robber, who was holding the gun, was wearing all black, according to police. The victim said they made off with about $1,300 in cash.

Investigators in Allentown learned that two men matching the description of the convenience store robbers allegedly shoplifted an airsoft semi-automatic rifle from the Dick's Sporting Goods in Bethlehem Township. The theft took place a little over three hours before the robbery, according to police.

Endrick was arrested in connection to the theft.

During an interview with police, Endrick allegedly admitted being a passenger in a car that drove to the JP Mart the night of the robbery along with three other people. He allegedly told investigators that he and another individual grabbed money from the cash register. He also told police it was the other alleged robber, who was holding the gun.

The four then drove to Bethlehem, where they evenly split the money. Endrick said his share was about $330.

Endrick is currently in Northampton County Prison after failing to post $1,000 bail on Sept. 26 following his arraignment on shoplifting and conspiracy charges. He is currently scheduled for preliminary hearings in Northampton and Lehigh counties on Oct. 9.