Man arrested for possession of child pornography

PHILLIPSBURGH, N.J. - A Warren County, a man is charged with having more than one-thousand images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Authorities say they arrested 41-year-old Jason Fillebrown of Phillipsburg after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center told police Fillebrown uploaded photos depicting child exploitation to his Google Photos account.

Police said they found the images during a search of his home