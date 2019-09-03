Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A man who had been arrested following a series of explosions in Northampton County is facing more charges.

Jason Muzzicato, 43, of Bangor was charged by Superseding Indictment with possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and knowingly operating an aircraft when not registered, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said.

Muzzicato was charged in June with possession of firearms by a person subject to a court order restraining him from harassing, stalking and threatening an intimate partner and possession of an unregistered destructive device (an improvised explosive device).

The charges stem from his alleged possession of firearms and homemade bombs while subject to the terms of a PFA order issued by the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas, and while being an unlawful user of methamphetamine.

The superseding indictment alleges Muzzicato possessed a DJI, Model Phantom 3, unmanned aerial vehicle, seven improvised explosive devices and ten firearms, including multiple AR-15 rifles and semi-automatic pistols.

If convicted, Muzzicato faces a maximum possible sentence of 33 years’ imprisonment, three years’ supervised release, a $760,000 fine, and a $400 special assessment.