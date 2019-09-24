Man arrested in connection with shooting outside nightclub headed to trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man charged in connection with the shooting of 10 people outside the Deja Vu nightclub in the 300 block of Hamilton Street is headed to trial.

20-year-old Angelo Luis Rivera of Allentown waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday. He faces several charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Most or all of the 10 people wounded had just left Deja Vu and were on the sidewalk when they were hit, police said.

Investigators said they believe there were several shooters, likely three.