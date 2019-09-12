Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man was charged after a vehicle crashed into a police memorial Saturday.

Joshua Nieto, 29, is being charged with driving under the influence, possession of cocaine and other charges, Bethlehem police said in a news release.

His vehicle apparently drove through the left side of the Bethlehem Police Fallen Officers Memorial shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, causing damage to the entire memorial.

The memorial is at the north end of the Officer Phillip Fahy Bridge.

Police do not have an estimate of the memorial's damage. Engineers will have to conduct an inspection of the existing monument to see what can be retained and what needs to be demolished for re-construction.