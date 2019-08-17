Man charged after making threats against Lehigh County
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after authorities said he threatened to "wipe Lehigh County off the face of the earth."
Authorities said 37-year-old Samuel Meeker left a threatening message at the county government center last week.
They said he threatened the destruction of the county government and genocide if his demands for a settlement were not met.
He's also accused of threatening the county solicitor.
It's unclear from court records what Meeker was referring to when he demanded a settlement.
He's behind bars on charges of making terroristic threats and harassment.
