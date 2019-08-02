Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide

EASTON, Pa. - A Bethlehem man has been charged in a double homicide and arson in Northampton County.

Drew Rose, 37, killed Roger Houck, left the home, then returned early the next morning and set the house on fire, killing Houck's 97-year-old bedridden mother, according to Northampton County officials.

Rose learned of the victims because his mother was once a caretaker of Virginia Houck, said Terry Houck, Northampton County first deputy district attorney.

He decided to rob the home on Stephens Street in Palmer Township because he knew Virginia Houck lived alone and was bedridden, Houck said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

He went to the home on Jan. 3 around 3 p.m., authorities said. Roger, 61, and Virginia Houck were home, as Roger was visiting his mother from out of town, officials said previously.

Rose strangled Roger, then left, authorities said. First Deputy DA Houck said they don't think Rose was surprised that Roger was there, but said detectives are still looking into it.

He returned during the early-morning hours of Jan. 4 and brought Houck's body and Virginia Houck, still alive, to the basement. He then spread accelerant on their bodies and lit the house on fire, officials said.

Virginia Houck died in the fire.

The two victims were found dead in the burning home early on Jan. 4.

Their bodies, severely burned by the fire, had been tied up with duct tape and zip ties, and fire had destroyed the home. Virginia Houck's car, which Roger usually drove, was found recently parked about two blocks away, investigators said.

Rose was arraigned on homicide, arson and related charges Friday afternoon. He's in Northampton County prison without bail.

