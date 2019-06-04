Man charged in relation to 2011 rape of Bethlehem jogger

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has been charged after police say he raped a Bethlehem jogger in 2011.

Just E. Garcia aka Jacob Rodriguez of Bethlehem allegedly committed the rape on May 19, 2011.

He was charged after police contacted a prison in New Mexico, where he was housed on unrelated charges, and asked for a sample of his DNA.

A State Police lab compared the sample to a previous one police had obtained in 2012 from the victim's clothing.

Police say in 2011 the victim had been jogging near the Minsi Trail Bridge when a man with a knife in his hand grabbed her and forced himself on her.

The PSP Crime Lab in 2012 identified Rodriguez through a DNA sample found on the victim's jogging clothes.

Authorities compared the sample found in 2012 with the sample taken from Rodriguez in the New Mexico prison.The samples proved to be a positive match.